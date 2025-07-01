Celebrate great flavours in the sunshine during Harborough District Food and Drink Fortnight

Harborough District Council's Visit Harborough has launched its Harborough District Food and Drink Fortnight,

Summer's here - and there's no better time to celebrate our great flavours of food and drink in Harborough.

Harborough District Council's Visit Harborough has launched its Harborough District Food and Drink Fortnight, which hopes to showcase some of the best places to eat out in our town.

The aim is to drive footfall and bookings with the local independent hospitality sector across the district.

The initiative was launched on Saturday June 28 and will run until Saturday July 12. Participating venues across the district will reveal their delicious menu promotions, curated cuisine, drink deals and dining out experiences - follow @visitharborough on Facebook and @visitharborough district on Instagram to find out more about deals, and more about the Harborough District Food and Drink Fortnight.

Alternatively, visit visitharborough.com/fdf2025 and use the map at the bottom of the page to find out which businesses are taking part.

A spokesperson for Visit Harborough said "Presenting the chance to discover and visit the best of local independent restaurants, cafes and bars plus food and drink events, Harborough District Food and Drink Fortnight offers two weeks packed full of flavours and tempting tastes. It's a select showcase of all things delicious to tempt the taste buds and satisfy all appetites, whether you're looking for a light bite, relaxing lunch or an evening meal out to savour with friends and family."

The businesses taking part in the Harborough District Food and Drink Fortnight are:

Aldwinckles Coffee House

Casa Nostra

Duncan Murray Wines

The Village Kitchen Community Cafe

Louisa's Place

Harborough Market

Harborough Farmers Market

Blend Coffee Shop

Enigma