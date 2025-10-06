The best pubs in the Harborough district, according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.placeholder image
The best pubs in the Harborough district, according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

CAMRA Good Beer Guide: The best pubs in the Harborough district, according to experts

By Phil Hibble
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) 2026 guide of the best pubs in the UK has recently been released. Here are the guide’s best pubs in and around the Harborough district.

CAMRA uses the guide to celebrate great pubs but also to highlight that many pubs and breweries are struggling to stay open in the current climate.

Here is a list of the nine best pubs in the Harborough and Lutterworth area as selected by CAMRA experts, in no particular order.

For the full list of pubs recommended, order The Good Beer Guide 2026 visit: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/

What the CAMRA judges say: The focus is very much on beer, so no food, gaming machines or loud music. There are 20 taps for draught beers, eight for cask ales and the rest for KeyKegs and ciders.

1. Beerhouse, Market Harborough

What the CAMRA judges say: The focus is very much on beer, so no food, gaming machines or loud music. There are 20 taps for draught beers, eight for cask ales and the rest for KeyKegs and ciders. Photo: Beerhouse

Photo Sales
What the CAMRA judges say: Traditional, family-run village pub with low ceilings, exposed beams and a large fireplace with a woodburning stove. Outside is a large grassed drinking area. The three ales are all sourced from Leicestershire breweries.

2. White Hart, South Kilworth

What the CAMRA judges say: Traditional, family-run village pub with low ceilings, exposed beams and a large fireplace with a woodburning stove. Outside is a large grassed drinking area. The three ales are all sourced from Leicestershire breweries. Photo: White Hart

Photo Sales
What the CAMRA judges say: New owners in 2023 were locals who bought the pub when the previous owner retired. Three local cask ales are available, including a dark beer.

3. King’s Head, Smeeton Westerby

What the CAMRA judges say: New owners in 2023 were locals who bought the pub when the previous owner retired. Three local cask ales are available, including a dark beer. Photo: King’s Head

Photo Sales
What the CAMRA judges say: Popular, traditional, street-corner local with a black and white frontage, built in 1919 on the site of an 18th century coach house.

4. The Unicorn Inn, Lutterworth

What the CAMRA judges say: Popular, traditional, street-corner local with a black and white frontage, built in 1919 on the site of an 18th century coach house. Photo: The Unicorn Inn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CAMRAHarboroughLutterworth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice