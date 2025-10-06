CAMRA Good Beer Guide: The best pubs in the Harborough district, according to experts

CAMRA uses the guide to celebrate great pubs but also to highlight that many pubs and breweries are struggling to stay open in the current climate.
Here is a list of the nine best pubs in the Harborough and Lutterworth area as selected by CAMRA experts, in no particular order.
1. Beerhouse, Market Harborough
What the CAMRA judges say: The focus is very much on beer, so no food, gaming machines or loud music. There are 20 taps for draught beers, eight for cask ales and the rest for KeyKegs and ciders. Photo: Beerhouse
2. White Hart, South Kilworth
What the CAMRA judges say: Traditional, family-run village pub with low ceilings, exposed beams and a large fireplace with a woodburning stove. Outside is a large grassed drinking area. The three ales are all sourced from Leicestershire breweries. Photo: White Hart
3. King’s Head, Smeeton Westerby
What the CAMRA judges say: New owners in 2023 were locals who bought the pub when the previous owner retired. Three local cask ales are available, including a dark beer. Photo: King’s Head
4. The Unicorn Inn, Lutterworth
What the CAMRA judges say: Popular, traditional, street-corner local with a black and white frontage, built in 1919 on the site of an 18th century coach house. Photo: The Unicorn Inn