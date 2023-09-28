CAMRA Good Beer Guide: The 9 best pubs in the Harborough and Lutterworth area

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

It is a tough time for pubs and breweries and CAMRA is campaigning for more support for the Government to protect local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.

Here are the local pubs that have been selected by the CAMRA experts.

For the full list of pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website

1 . Admiral Nelson, Market Harborough Address: 49 Nelson Street, LE16 9AX What CAMRA says: A friendly and welcoming locals' pub in a quiet street west of the centre of this historic market town. There is a lounge with TV (often showing rugby) and a bar with darts, pool, jukebox and another TV.

2 . Beerhouse, Market Harborough Address: 76 St Mary's Road, LE16 7DX (directly behind St Marys chippy) What CAMRA says: Market Harborough's first micropub is in a converted furniture shop. The focus is very much on beer – no food, gaming machines or loud music. There are 20 taps for draught products – the first eight for cask ales, the rest for KeyKegs and ciders.

3 . Langton Arms, Church Langton Address: Main Street, Church Langton, LE16 7SY What CAMRA says: Reopened by Little Britain Pub Co in 2018 after a two-year closure, the Langton Arms has been extended and refurbished and serves amazing local beers and great seasonal food that is cooked on site.

4 . Bridge 61, Foxton Address: Bottom Lock, Foxton, LE16 7RA What CAMRA says: The smaller of the two pubs situated at the bottom of the famous flight of 10 Foxton locks. An ideal spot for watching the boats pass by. The guest beer is from the nearby Langton Brewery. Food is served all day.