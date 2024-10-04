CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025: The 10 best pubs in the Harborough district

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.
Here are the local pubs in the Harborough district and the surrounding villages that have been selected by the CAMRA experts.
1. Admiral Nelson, Market Harborough
49 Nelson Street, LE16 9AX (01858) 433173 What CAMRA says: A friendly and welcoming locals’ pub in a quiet street to the west of the centre of this historic market town. It has been fully refurbished, inside and out, with a new outside courtyard. A beer festival is held over the second weekend in June each year. Photo: Submitted image
2. Beerhouse, Market Harborough
76 St Mary’s Road, LE16 7DX (directly behind St Mary’s chippy) (01858) 440105 WHat CAMRA says: Market Harborough’s first micropub is in a converted furniture shop. The focus is very much on beer, so there is no food, gaming machines, or loud music. There are 20 taps for draught products. Photo: Submitted image
3. Real Ale Classroom, Lutterworth
4 Station Road, LE17 4AP 07824 515334 What CAMRA says: A spacious micropub with a schoolroom theme owned by former teachers. It offers a constantly changing line-up of four cask and four craft keg ales, plus a wide range of bottled and canned beers and five ciders. Photo: Submitted image
4. Pig in Muck, Claybrooke Magna
Manor Road, LE17 5AY (01455) 202859 What CAMRA says: The only pub in the village increased in popularity after a change of ownership in 2012. The current licensee brews his Pig Pub beers in a small brewery behind the pub and also cooks the increasingly popular food. Photo: Submitted image