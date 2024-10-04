The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 52st edition of the Good Beer Guide.The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 52st edition of the Good Beer Guide.
CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025: The 10 best pubs in the Harborough district

By Phil Hibble
Published 4th Oct 2024, 12:28 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 12:42 GMT
The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Here are the local pubs in the Harborough district and the surrounding villages that have been selected by the CAMRA experts.

For the full list of pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/

1. Admiral Nelson, Market Harborough

2. Beerhouse, Market Harborough

3. Real Ale Classroom, Lutterworth

4. Pig in Muck, Claybrooke Magna

