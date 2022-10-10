Camden Town Brewery x Fawcett Society launch Arsenal women’s pint glass

Camden brewery has launched a new drink

We know beer fans love nothing more than a fresh pint in our iconic Jack glass, so we have made this one extra special.

Launched alongside the latest member of Team Camden (2022 Women’s Euros Golden Boot Winner, Beth Mead), we’ve created the exclusive pint glass to celebrate women in football and help raise funds for the Fawcett Society and their efforts towards gender equality.

Taking inspiration from the incredibly talented Arsenal women’s team, our seasonal illustrator, Martyna Makes, has created a limited-edition design that pays homage to our precious Gunners with a new glass that looks good enough to…drink?

A limited batch of just 2,000 glasses have been designed so you better sprint your way to the Camden web shop to get your hands on the new Jack.

The pint glasses are available in single units or in our Camden Arsenal bundle including 12 fresh Arsenal Alu bottles of Hells and two glasses.

In honour of Beth, and her incredible achievements, we launched Goalden Mead Wheat Ale, with all sales going to Mead’s chosen charity, Cancer Research UK. We can’t wait for our beer lovers to see our partnership with Beth come to life with the launch of the limited-edition Jack glass.

Holly Gibson, Head of Brand Activations & Experiences at Camden Town Brewery, said: “We are so excited to launch our new Arsenal Jack glass and shine a light on the Arsenal Women’s team a long side our long term Arsenal partnership. It has been fantastic to work on this launch with Beth, Martyna and the Fawcett Society, bringing together strong females in their respective fields as we continue to grow Camden’s activity to support women’s football.”