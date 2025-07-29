1 . Shoulder of Mutton, Foxton

Shoulder of Mutton in Foxton has a 4.8* rating from 101 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Our second time staying here, lovely pub with accommodation. Very friendly staff and the food is amazing. We had dinner which was excellent and a full breakfast in the morning which was plentiful and high quality. The place is in an excellent location close to the canal and a short walk to the locks. We cannot fault it.” | Tripadvisor-Shoulder of Mutton