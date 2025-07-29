The 12 top-rated restaurants in and around Market Harborough - according to Tripadvisor diners

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 13:22 BST

These are the top foodie spots 🍴

Market Harborough is packed full of lovely spots to eat, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to Tripadvisor diners, there are a select few pubs and restaurants in and around the town which stand out, with glowing reviews from their customers.

From The Red Lion to Rocksalt Seafood and Grill, here are 12 of the best-rated restaurants in and around Market Harborough, and what Tripadvisor reviewers had to say about their experience.

Sign up for our NationalWorld newsletter - delivered daily.

Shoulder of Mutton in Foxton has a 4.8* rating from 101 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Our second time staying here, lovely pub with accommodation. Very friendly staff and the food is amazing. We had dinner which was excellent and a full breakfast in the morning which was plentiful and high quality. The place is in an excellent location close to the canal and a short walk to the locks. We cannot fault it.”

1. Shoulder of Mutton, Foxton

Shoulder of Mutton in Foxton has a 4.8* rating from 101 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Our second time staying here, lovely pub with accommodation. Very friendly staff and the food is amazing. We had dinner which was excellent and a full breakfast in the morning which was plentiful and high quality. The place is in an excellent location close to the canal and a short walk to the locks. We cannot fault it.” | Tripadvisor-Shoulder of Mutton

Photo Sales
Ascough’s Bistro on St Mary’s Road has a 4.7* rating from 1,362 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Visiting friends we were kindly treated to a meal at Ascough’s Bistro. We had a delicious meal, expertly prepared and presented. Generous portions, innovative menu and friendly service. Highly recommended.”

2. Ascough’s Bistro, St Mary’s Road

Ascough’s Bistro on St Mary’s Road has a 4.7* rating from 1,362 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Visiting friends we were kindly treated to a meal at Ascough’s Bistro. We had a delicious meal, expertly prepared and presented. Generous portions, innovative menu and friendly service. Highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor-Ascough’s Bistro

Photo Sales
The Red Lion in Great Bowden has a 4.6* rating from 262 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The service was excellent, we had a really personable experience and felt well looked after by the new manager. Food was pretty good and great drink option.”

3. The Red Lion, Great Bowden

The Red Lion in Great Bowden has a 4.6* rating from 262 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The service was excellent, we had a really personable experience and felt well looked after by the new manager. Food was pretty good and great drink option.” | Tripadvisor-The Red Lion

Photo Sales
Dim Sum Master on Northampton Road has a 4.9* rating from 238 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food and lovely business owners. Been coming for a couple years now on the recommendation of work colleagues. I love the soup - so much flavour, and Wilson gives me a lovely amount of spice. Would highly recommend!”

4. Dim Sum Master, Northampton Road

Dim Sum Master on Northampton Road has a 4.9* rating from 238 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food and lovely business owners. Been coming for a couple years now on the recommendation of work colleagues. I love the soup - so much flavour, and Wilson gives me a lovely amount of spice. Would highly recommend!” | Tripadvisor-Mary A

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsMarket HarboroughTripAdvisorBoost
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice