Market Harborough is packed full of lovely spots to eat, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
But according to Tripadvisor diners, there are a select few pubs and restaurants in and around the town which stand out, with glowing reviews from their customers.
From The Red Lion to Rocksalt Seafood and Grill, here are 12 of the best-rated restaurants in and around Market Harborough, and what Tripadvisor reviewers had to say about their experience.
1. Shoulder of Mutton, Foxton
Shoulder of Mutton in Foxton has a 4.8* rating from 101 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Our second time staying here, lovely pub with accommodation. Very friendly staff and the food is amazing. We had dinner which was excellent and a full breakfast in the morning which was plentiful and high quality. The place is in an excellent location close to the canal and a short walk to the locks. We cannot fault it.” | Tripadvisor-Shoulder of Mutton
2. Ascough’s Bistro, St Mary’s Road
Ascough’s Bistro on St Mary’s Road has a 4.7* rating from 1,362 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Visiting friends we were kindly treated to a meal at Ascough’s Bistro. We had a delicious meal, expertly prepared and presented. Generous portions, innovative menu and friendly service. Highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor-Ascough’s Bistro
3. The Red Lion, Great Bowden
The Red Lion in Great Bowden has a 4.6* rating from 262 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The service was excellent, we had a really personable experience and felt well looked after by the new manager. Food was pretty good and great drink option.” | Tripadvisor-The Red Lion
4. Dim Sum Master, Northampton Road
Dim Sum Master on Northampton Road has a 4.9* rating from 238 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food and lovely business owners. Been coming for a couple years now on the recommendation of work colleagues. I love the soup - so much flavour, and Wilson gives me a lovely amount of spice. Would highly recommend!” | Tripadvisor-Mary A
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.