April deals: 10 of the best pub and restaurant offers for Easter 2025 - including ASK Italian

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 15:25 BST

Here is a list of the offers available for Easter 🍴

Easter is fast approaching, and many of us will be spending time with our family during the Spring holiday.

Pubs and restaurants across the UK are offering a variety of deals during the Easter period, from 99p pizza and pasta to free meals for children.

Sign up for our NationalWorld newsletter - delivered daily.

Here are 10 of the best pub and restaurant deals you can take advantage of for Easter 2025.

During the month of April, ASK Italian is offering a spritz on the house every time customers dine in. This includes Sarti Spritz, Aperol Spritz, Limoncello Spritz or a mocktail. The offer is only available to customers who are signed up to ASK Italian’s perk scheme. To sign up, please visit the ASK Italian website.

1. ASK Italian

During the month of April, ASK Italian is offering a spritz on the house every time customers dine in. This includes Sarti Spritz, Aperol Spritz, Limoncello Spritz or a mocktail. The offer is only available to customers who are signed up to ASK Italian’s perk scheme. To sign up, please visit the ASK Italian website. | ASK Italian

Photo Sales
During the Easter half-term holiday, Frankie & Benny’s is offering a Kids Eat Free deal. The deal includes a main, side, drink and dessert. The offer is redeemable when an adult meal is purchased.

2. Frankie & Benny’s

During the Easter half-term holiday, Frankie & Benny’s is offering a Kids Eat Free deal. The deal includes a main, side, drink and dessert. The offer is redeemable when an adult meal is purchased. | Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Prezzo is offering a one-day exclusive deal, where diners can enjoy its 99p Pizza & Pasta menu on Monday April 28. Prezzo will also be offering Kids Eat Free during April.

3. Prezzo

Prezzo is offering a one-day exclusive deal, where diners can enjoy its 99p Pizza & Pasta menu on Monday April 28. Prezzo will also be offering Kids Eat Free during April. | Electric Egg Ltd. - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Burger King is offering a Kids Eat Free deal from April 7 to April 20. The deal is redeemable when an adult meal is purchased.

4. Burger King

Burger King is offering a Kids Eat Free deal from April 7 to April 20. The deal is redeemable when an adult meal is purchased. | Savvapanf Photo Â© - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostEasterPubs
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice