Sword fights, pants pinging and human fruit machines - just some of Harborough's St George's Day highlights

Scouts attempt to take on St George himself.

Sword fights, pants pinging and human fruit machines were just some of the fun had on St George’s Day in Harborough.

Nearly 400 Scouts from ages three to 18, leaders and adult volunteers held their annual St George’s Day celebrations – the patron saint of scouting – on Sunday.

They were joined by Harborough District Council chair Neil Bannister, Allison Iliffe from St Nicholas Church, Cllr Phil King, Royal British Legion members and Harborough Guide Commissioner Denise Cannadine, many who got stuck in helping to run the activities. The Co-op also supported the event with a donation of drinks, snacks and volunteers.

The scouts parade through Harborough town centre.

The day kicked off with a parade led by the Whetstone Church Lads and Church Girls Band through Harborough’s centre to St Nicholas Church Hall where youth members enjoyed a Street Fayre.

Each scout community ran a stall with challenges such as Ping the Pants from Welland Valley, to a Human Fruit Machine from Market Harborough, and England flag face painting from Foxton. Although, according to sources, the biggest hit was the hot dog stall run by the Explorers who had to complete an emergency mission for more bread rolls.

Other games included crossbows and an apple shot with a bow and arrow, hook-a-duck, tin can alley and parachute games, while some tried their skill at sword fighting with St George himself.

Lead volunteer at Welland Scouts, Debbie Billington, described the event: “For some of our youth members, especially the Squirrels (the four to six-year-olds) this was the first time they had got together with the wider family of scouting and many were mesmerised from the start by the likes of parading along the road to a live band.”

Saluting the parade.

From marvelling at the closed streets to feeling ‘like a king’ while parading through the flag-waving crowds and scoring pants into a basketball goal, the day meant something to every child.

The group is on the lookout for volunteers. Those interested can visit www.harboroughscouts/join. Volunteer with children waiting to join can usually jump the queue in return for their help.

Having a ball.