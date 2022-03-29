​Of course, it’s lambing season, and across​ the UK, many rural destinations offer visitors the chance to witness ​lambs being born - with some farms even allowing ​​guests t​o​ help during births.

​These​ following accommodation options ​are all ​close to the action​:​

Feeding and family fun at Church Farm, Wiltshire ​ is s​elf-catering, from £495 for a short break (two nights). A working sheep farm, activities include feeding, a farm tour, farm-themed games and even sheep herding.

Farm and Fell holidays - wake up to Cumbrian scenery like this on your break.....

Church Farm has eight beamed cottages, suitable for couples and families of up to four. The​ Granary​ sleeps up to 12. There is a heated indoor pool and a games room​, and you can walk to a​ village pub​, the family farm shop and café. https://www.farmstay.co.uk/accommodation/2954/church_farm_country_cottages/Heritage newborns at Sacrewell, Cambridgeshire​. ​

.Home to a rare breeds farm animal centre. See the little Hill Radnor Ewe and Boreray Sheep lambs​,​ and stay to explore the eighteenth Century water mill and ​use the play facilities. Enjoy a wood-fired pizza from the onsite cafe or stock up at the Sacrewell Shop. Tickets start from £6.23 for children and £7.93 for adults. Under-twos go free. For more information visit https://www.sacrewell.org.ukAll things Easter including Lambing Festival at Chester House Estate, Northamptonshire​. ​Easter Passports cost £8 and include the Easter Egg Hunt and Cade Bottle Feeding Experience. An overnight stay at the new​ ​farmhouse apartment is a great option​.​ Visit www.chesterhouseestate.org.Experience Lambing Live at Farm and Fell Campsite, Cumbria​. ​

Pitch up between April ​1 ​and May​ 15​, and join in with Lambing Live. Bottle-feeding is ​at 9am and 5p​m, and should there be a ewe birthing, farmer Brian Capstick is happy to supervise anyone who’s keen to​ help​. Guests can do egg-collecting, and feed cows and goats. There’s no electric hookup but there is mains water, toilets, hot showers and a waste disposal point as well as an on-site kitchen providing meals, plus a ​farm shop​.​ Non-electric grass tent or motorhome pitch from £20 per night (up to 4 sharing). See https://www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/North_West/Cumbria/Sedbergh/farm-fell-campsite/Pitchup.com has 1,000 farm sites across the UK, currently bookable on their platform​. Here is ​a selection of further farm stays that can be booked online via the site:

Foxholes Farm, Hertfordshire​, has glamping and indoor accommodation. With beautiful lakes, the site offers BBQ spots and sunset views. All guests enjoy free entry to the onsite farm park, ​to​ meet alpacas, lambs, pigs, goats and other animals, and a discount at the farm shop. From £445 for two nights (up to six people)​.

Little lambs are a great attraction on farms at this time of year.

Glog Farm Holidays, Carmarthenshire

A quiet site on a working smallholding in the West of Wales, this farm offers ‘meet and feed’ sessions starring everything from chickens to ponies​.​ The two-bedroom static caravan costs from £90 for one night (up to six people​) .

Pant Y Rhedyn, Conwy, has a glamping experience that gives guests access to little piglets and baby lambs. Every dome comes with its own hot shower and toilet​.​ BBQ on site, with a pub 10-minutes walk away. From £22 for one night (up to two people).

Springfield Farm Glamping, Devon, has stylish bell tents with spectacular views. Children will ​love meeting​ baby chicks, donkeys, calves, ponies, and the cute curly-haired Valais Blacknose lambs. Dogs welcome. From £390 for three nights (up to four people)​.

Foxholes Farm offers a selection of great glamping and indoor accommodation options.

New Farm, Herefordshire, has giant rabbits, pygmy goats, chickens, sheep, and an Indian runner duck. Stay in charming Shepherd’s Huts as well as classic camping pitches. The shower room and toilets are communal, and there is WiFi on site. Guests can enjoy a barbecue, or amble down to the local pub for a meal. From £30 per night (up to four people).

The peaceful, rural New Farm site in the village of Dilwyn, Herefordshire.

Pant Y Rhedyn site's geodesic domes give a glamping experience with guest access to little pink piglets and fluffy baby lambs.