Dick, played by Lillie Ford, and Tommy the Cat, played by Lucy Varley, at the dress rehearsal. Image: Anna Peek

Last Minute Theatre group is living up to its name with a panto set to launch in Kibworth this weekend.

The Leicester-based am-dram group is celebrating its 25th birthday with a performance of the timeless classic Dick Whittington.

The production will be a directorial debut for new director Nicole Lambert who said she was ‘excited’ for her first pantomime with the group.

The panto is taking place from Saturday (January 20) at Kibworth Grammar School, with matinee and evening showings available.

They include: Saturday 20, at 2pm and 7pm, Sunday 21, at 2pm, Friday January 26, at 7pm and Saturday 27 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets priced £6, are selling fast, with limited availability for matinees. They are available from Kibworth post office, the school or via email.