IN PICTURES: Take a look at this fabulous Lutterworth property that seems to be frozen in the 1970s

Austin Powers wouldn’t look out of place in this funky throwback

Yeah baby! This fabulously groovy home in Lutterworth could easily belong to Austin Powers.

This four-bedroom family home has been taking buyers back in time with its garish decor from the past.

It’s on the market through Hind Estates in Lutterworth and could be yours for £379,950.

Situated in Shelley Drive, the home looks like your average detached pad.

Step inside and potential buyers will feel like they’re in a time time warp.

The Hind Estate Ltd advert says: “Enjoying a position set back from the road and well presented inside and out, this property affords well proportioned living space including an entrance hall, guest cloakroom, generous lounge, dining room, kitchen, four sizeable bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside are gardens to front and rear the latter benefiting from a south facing garden, and block paved driveway leading to a single garage."

