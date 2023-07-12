News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Children flock to new, improved play area in Lutterworth park

Platinum Jubilee Park has finally opened to the public
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
Lutterworth mayor John Jones opens the Platinum Jubilee Park with help from consort Sheila Jones Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTERLutterworth mayor John Jones opens the Platinum Jubilee Park with help from consort Sheila Jones Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER
Lutterworth mayor John Jones opens the Platinum Jubilee Park with help from consort Sheila Jones Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER

New play equipment has been installed in a Lutterworth play park just in time for summer.

After eight weeks of being closed for refurbishment, Platinum Jubilee Park has finally opened to the public.

The park was officially opened by Lutterworth mayor David Jones and his consort Shelia Jones. Pre-school chilren were given the first try of the shiny new play area before the rest of the town’s youngsters descended. There was also a face painter, a trail with a lucky dip and not to mention the very popular ice cream van!

The new improved Platinum Jubilee Park in Lutterworth. Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTERThe new improved Platinum Jubilee Park in Lutterworth. Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER
The new improved Platinum Jubilee Park in Lutterworth. Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER
Most Popular

The improved play equipment was funded from a variety of sources including Harborough District Council Grants, Developers Section 106, Lutterworth Area Community Fund and Lutterworth Town Council.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Lutterworth Town Council would like to thank everyone for their patience during the refurbishment and hopes that many hours of playing are enjoyed by the town’s children for the future.”

The long-awaited Platinum Jubilee Park has reopened. Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTERThe long-awaited Platinum Jubilee Park has reopened. Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER
The long-awaited Platinum Jubilee Park has reopened. Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER
Some of the bigger kids joined in the fun - Lutterworth mayor John Jones and consort Sheila Jones. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERSome of the bigger kids joined in the fun - Lutterworth mayor John Jones and consort Sheila Jones. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Some of the bigger kids joined in the fun - Lutterworth mayor John Jones and consort Sheila Jones. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Youngsters get stuck in. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERYoungsters get stuck in. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Youngsters get stuck in. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
All aboard! PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERAll aboard! PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
All aboard! PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Related topics:LutterworthDavid Jones