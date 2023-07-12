Lutterworth mayor John Jones opens the Platinum Jubilee Park with help from consort Sheila Jones Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER

New play equipment has been installed in a Lutterworth play park just in time for summer.

After eight weeks of being closed for refurbishment, Platinum Jubilee Park has finally opened to the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The park was officially opened by Lutterworth mayor David Jones and his consort Shelia Jones. Pre-school chilren were given the first try of the shiny new play area before the rest of the town’s youngsters descended. There was also a face painter, a trail with a lucky dip and not to mention the very popular ice cream van!

The new improved Platinum Jubilee Park in Lutterworth. Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER

The improved play equipment was funded from a variety of sources including Harborough District Council Grants, Developers Section 106, Lutterworth Area Community Fund and Lutterworth Town Council.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Lutterworth Town Council would like to thank everyone for their patience during the refurbishment and hopes that many hours of playing are enjoyed by the town’s children for the future.”

The long-awaited Platinum Jubilee Park has reopened. Photo by: ANDREW CARPENTER

Some of the bigger kids joined in the fun - Lutterworth mayor John Jones and consort Sheila Jones. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Youngsters get stuck in. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER