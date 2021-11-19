Work is underway as Harborough prepares for its big Christmas lights switch-on

The Christmas arch is back as final preparations get under way.

Work is being stepped up in Market Harborough this afternoon as the town prepares for its big Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm.

The Christmas arch is back too as final preparations get under way with local people looking forward to really getting into the yuletide spirit.

Harborough District Council is working alongside shops and businesses to switch on the Christmas lights on The Square.

The event will kick off at 4pm with the switch-on from 6pm.

The Christmas tree, which will be lit up on the night, is again being provided by Market Harborough Building Society.

Festive illuminations will also light up Market Harborough on The Square, Church Street and on the council’s Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street.

Shops will also be opening late tonight.

And a Christmas Food and Drink Fayre will be running in The Square and Commons car park all day from 10am today (Friday), tomorrow and on Sunday.

A “wonderful selection” of food and drink traders will be out on The Square and a fully-licensed bar will be set up inside a marquee.

Lutterworth's Christmas lights switch-on event, run by Lutterworth Town Council, will go ahead next Friday (November 26) from 6pm-8pm.

The switch-on and fireworks will be at 7.30pm.

You’ll be able to enjoy Santa's grotto, Lutterworth Town Band, the fun fair, mulled wine, a hog roast and lots more.

Harborough council has agreed to waive car parking charges for these events, from 4pm onwards.

Parking charges will also be suspended from 4pm on Friday December 3 to support the organisers of the independently-run Market Harborough Christmas Fayre.

The event will be staged from 5pm-9pm.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough council, said: “We have worked very hard to provide Christmas events in what has been a challenging year financially for the Council and local businesses.

“We’ve taken an innovative approach and worked closely with retailers.