Village near Harborough gets festive with Christmas market this weekend

A Christmas market is taking place this weekend in Weston-by-Welland.

The St Mary’s Market will be held on Saturday (November 18) in the church from 11am to 2.30pm.

Villagers will be selling their wares, from luxury food hampers, Christmas boxes for children, homemade preserves, cakes, sweets, decorations and cards, and paintings by a local artist and photographer.