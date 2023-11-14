Village near Harborough gets festive with Christmas market this weekend
Villagers will be selling wares
A Christmas market is taking place this weekend in Weston-by-Welland.
The St Mary’s Market will be held on Saturday (November 18) in the church from 11am to 2.30pm.
Villagers will be selling their wares, from luxury food hampers, Christmas boxes for children, homemade preserves, cakes, sweets, decorations and cards, and paintings by a local artist and photographer.
There will also be a tombola and a raffle with Christmas-themed prizes. A variety of homemade soups will be on offer as well as other refreshments.