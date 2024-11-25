Times, dates and locations for Santa's sleigh route around Market Harborough in 2024
Organised by the 3rd Market Harborough Scout group, the group will be towing the sleigh around the streets of Harborough from December 1 to December 22.
Here is the full list of his route for 2024:
Sunday December 1
Roads Driven and collected: Logan Street, Nelson Street, Goward Street, Hearth Street, East Street, Highfield Street, Stevens Street, Morley Street, Clarke Street, Wartnaby Street, Gardiner Street
Roads only Collected: Harcourt Street, Spencer Street, Stevens Street, Charles Street
Monday December 2
Roads Driven and collected: Highcross St, Gardiner St, Adamswood Cl, Knoll St, Logan Crescent, Northleigh Grove, Horsefair Cl, Norbury Cl, The Fairway, Southleigh Grove, Fairfield Rd, Old School Mews
Roads only Collected: Logan Court, Austins Close
Tuesday December 3
Roads Driven and collected: Burnmill Road, Doddridge Road, Kings Head Terrace, Ashfield Road, Roman Way, Symingtons Way, Middlebrook Green
Roads only Collected: Kings Road, Harrod Drive
Wednesday December 4
Roads Driven and collected: Stablegate Way, Middledale Road, Overdale Close, Audley Close, Shelland Close, David Hobbs Rise, Ashley Way, Roundhill Close, Bowden Rise
Roads only Collected: Woodgate Close, Flaxland Close, Gilbert Close, Fernley Close
Thursday December 5
Roads Driven and collected: Dunslade Road, Dunslade Grove, The Heights, Glebe Road, Jack Cumberland Road, Page Road, Adcock Road, Whites Crescent
Roads only Collected: Dunslade Close
Friday December 6
Late night shopping event. Positioned between Church and Grammar school
Saturday December 7
Roads Driven and collected: Lathkill Street, Haddonian Road, Tungstone Way, Hurlingham Road, Bradford Street, Caxton Street, Bath Street, Western Avenue
Sunday December 8
Roads Driven and collected: The Furlongs, Ashley Way, Stockwell Cl, Woodbreach Dr, Thatchmeadow Dr, Ryelands Cl, Meadowdale Rd, Simborough Way, Picks Cl, Long Brimley Cl, Fothergills Cl, Stinford Leys
Roads only Collected: Fernfield Close, The Longlands
Monday December 9
Roads Driven and collected: Skippon Close, Pear Tree Gardens, Stuart Road, Fairfax Road, Cromwell Crescent, Essex Gardens, Balfour Gardens, Rochester Gardens, Howard Way, Rupert Road
Roads only Collected: Green Lane, Rowan Avenue
Tuesday December 10
Roads Driven and collected: Fairfax Road, Ireton Road, Stuart Road, Naseby Close, Newcombe Street, Granville Street, Nithsdale Avenue
Wednesday December 11
Roads Driven and collected: Arden Way, Arden Close, Nunneley Way, Douglas Drive, The Headlands, Great Bowden Road
Thursday December 12
Roads Driven and collected: Heygate Street, Orchard Street, Meadow Street, The Broadway, Connaught Road, Albany Road, Edinburgh Close, Clarence Street, Andrew McDonald Close
Roads only Collected: Meadow Close, Broadway Terrace
Friday December 13
Roads Driven and collected: Measham Cl, Steeplechase Way, Bannockburn Lane, Queensferry Dr, Dandy Dr, Edmund Cl, Cherry Ave, Florence Gr, Steeplechase Way
Roads only Collected: Parts of Measham Close, Steeplechase Way, Dandy Drive, Florence Grove, Dandy Drive
Saturday December 14
Roads Driven and collected: Sandringham Way, Petworth Drive, Chatsworth Drive, Hagley Close, Deene Close, Hartland Drive, Claremont Drive, Gores Lane
Roads only Collected: Redliech Cl, Balmoral Cl, Longleat Cl, Althorp Cl, Bamburgh Cl, Rosemoor Cl, Burghley Cl, Stanway Cl, Woburn Cl, Ripley Cl, Goodwood Cl, Holdenby Cl, Medway Cl, Rolleston Cl, Wilson Cl
Sunday December 15
Roads Driven and collected: Rugby Cl, Summers Way, Freshman Way, Medora Cl, Marmion Cl, Angell Dr, Limner St, Bantry Cl, Summerhill Place, Kildare Cl, Burton St, Bridegroom St
Roads only Collected: Southwolds Close, Charley Close, Measham Close, Brington Close
Monday December 16
Roads Driven and collected: Riley Close, Farndale View, Brookfield Road, Westfield Close, The Pastures, Willow Crescent
Roads only Collected: Millers Gardens, Springhill Gardens, Rhodes Close, The Firs, Spinney Close, Fieldhead Close Elm Drive
Tuesday December 17
Roads Driven and collected: Harvest Road, Airfield Road, Owen Way, Park Drive
Roads only Collected: Woodward Drive, Kimble Close, Thomas Avenue, Roberts Close, Guiver Road, Raby Drive, Wilson Grove, Holly Close, Fir Tree Walk
Wednesday December 18
Roads Driven and collected: Moseley Avenue, Eady Drive, Scotland Road, Rookwell Drive, Dunmore Road, Welland Park Road, Walcot Road
Thursday December 19
Roads Driven and collected: Watson Avenue, Maurice Road, Rainsborough Gardens, Hopton Fields, Ritchie Park, Selby Close
Roads only Collected: Butler Gdns, Harrison Cl, Barnard Gdns, Gerrard Gds, Argyll Park, Jackson Cl, Bishops Cl, Dallison Cl, Vaughan Cl, Lindsay Gdns, Stratton Cl
Friday December 20
Spare night
Saturday December 21
Roads Driven and collected: The Ridgeway, Ridgeway West, Blenheim Way, Overfield Ave, Pochin Dr, Waterfield Pl, Centenary Cl, Marlborough Way, Scott Cl, Sherrard Rd, Hammond Way, The Oval, The Crescent
Roads only Collected: Rutland Walk, Warwick Close, Bramley Close, Worcester Drive, Chiltern Close, Crescent Close
Monday December 22
Roads Driven and collected: Alvington Way, Smyth Close, Bates Close, Kingston Way, Munroe Close, Coales Gardens, Davies Close, Turnpike Close, Tymecrosse Gardens, Sturgiss Road, Victoria Avenue
Roads only Collected: Timson Close, Deacon Close, Kestian Close