Photos: Thousands of people enjoy Harborough's Christmas Fayre

Thousands of people packed into Market Harborough town centre to enjoy the Christmas Fayre on Friday night.

Temperatures plunged but it stayed dry as wrapped-up families from all over Market Harborough and surrounding villages crowded into the town for the traditional late-night shopping spectacular.

Stallholders selling everything from that special Christmas gift to food and drink rammed the raucous High Street as the town’s stores did a roaring trade.

Hard-working local organisations and charities such as the Lions were out in force while children loved the frills and thrills of the fairground in the Commons car park near Tesco’s.

Elf on stilts entertains shoppers during the Christmas Fair.

Living Rock Church stall during the Christmas Fair.

Isabelle Upton, 7, and Phoebe Upton, 5, during the Christmas Fair.

3rd Market Harborough Scouts Santa's sleigh with helpers Sam Gisborne and Sarah Ferns with visitor Olver Smith, 6.