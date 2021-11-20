Photos: Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021

The countdown to Christmas is now well underway as crowds gathered to watch the lights switch-on last night (Friday).
Shops were open late and a Christmas Food and Drink Fayre is running in The Square and Commons car park all weekend.
Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was there to enjoy the occasion - here are his photos.
1. Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021
Busy scenes on the Square.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
2. Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021
Nick Shaw of HFM, June Bilbie and chairman Stephen Bilbie during the Christmas Tree light switch on.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
3. Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021
Amelia, 6, Abi Clements and Imogen, 3.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
4. Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021
Gary and Hazel Duffin.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER