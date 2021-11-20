Photos: Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021

The countdown to Christmas is now well underway as crowds gathered to watch the lights switch-on last night (Friday).

Shops were open late and a Christmas Food and Drink Fayre is running in The Square and Commons car park all weekend.

Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was there to enjoy the occasion - here are his photos.

1. Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021 Busy scenes on the Square. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

2. Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021 Nick Shaw of HFM, June Bilbie and chairman Stephen Bilbie during the Christmas Tree light switch on. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

3. Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021 Amelia, 6, Abi Clements and Imogen, 3. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

4. Harborough's Christmas lights switch-on 2021 Gary and Hazel Duffin. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales