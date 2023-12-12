The group is performing at the Methodist Church on Saturday

Market Harborough Choral Society with their Director of Music Emma Trounson and Accompanist Oksana King. Image: Andrew Carpenter

Market Harborough Choral Society is preparing to raise the roof and Christmas spirits at its annual carol concert this weekend.

The group will be performing at the Methodist Church at 7.30pm on Saturday (December 16).

There will be a mixture of group and solo performances, with opportunities or the audience to join in with their favourite carols.

This year, the choir will be joined by guest soloists from Leicester Grammar School and Robert Smyth Academy. This is the first carol concert under the direction of the choir's new director of music Emma Trounson.

Society chair Clive Hookins said: “This concert is always one of the most enjoyable in our season - both for choir and audience. We promise another great evening of Christmas music to sing and celebrate the festive season and invite everyone to join us.”