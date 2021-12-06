Lubenham Christmas tree Festival is set to return this year

Lubenham Christmas tree Festival is set to return to the village’s All Saints Church after last year’s event was derailed by the Covid pandemic.

The trees will be switched on during the 10am church service on Sunday December 12 for the first time in two years.

The church will be open the following week from Monday December 13 until Sunday December 19 from 9.30am-3pm and on Wednesday December 15 and Friday December 17 from 6pm-8pm.