Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Market Harborough's Christmas celebrations have been scaled back due to weather warnings this weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough District Council said the three-day Christmas Food and Drink Fair, which was set to run from today (November 22) until Sunday (November 23) has been cancelled due to fears of snow, ice and strong winds.

However, the good news is that the lights will still be switched on in The Square at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Harborough District Council said: "The safety of our residents, traders and performers is our priority." The statement was issued alongside the announcement of the changes. Road closures will not be in place for this event.

“Thank you for your understanding."