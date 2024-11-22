Harborough's Christmas celebrations scaled back due to weather warnings – but light switch-on event will still go ahead
Harborough District Council said the three-day Christmas Food and Drink Fair, which was set to run from today (November 22) until Sunday (November 23) has been cancelled due to fears of snow, ice and strong winds.
However, the good news is that the lights will still be switched on in The Square at 6.30pm.
A spokesperson for Harborough District Council said: "The safety of our residents, traders and performers is our priority." The statement was issued alongside the announcement of the changes. Road closures will not be in place for this event.
“Thank you for your understanding."