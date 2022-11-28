Harborough Band will get you in the festive spirit with its Christmas concert
What better way to celebrate Christmas than listening to a local brass band playing festive songs?
By The Newsroom
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 9:53am
The Harborough Band, in association with the Friends of St. Dionysius, will be holding an concert full of festive fun and fantastic music to get you in the mood for Christmas!
The Christmas concert will be held at St.Dionysius Church on Saturday December 10, 7.30pm.
Advertisement
Tickets (£10, £8 for 16 and under) are available from John Gilding 07802 854849, Maisie Lee 07881 372325 or from Mistrys Pharmacy on High Street.