Desborough’s town centre set to packed with events for Christmas lights switch-on

Desborough's popular Christmas Gala Night is expected to attract up to 2,000 revellers to the town centre on Friday November 25.

Organised by Desborough Town Council, the Gala Night will include Father Christmas, fun-fair rides, a hog roast, refreshment stalls and musical entertainment.

The evening begins with a lights switch on at 6pm and will run on until 8pm. Shops will be open and stalls will line Station Road.

Christmas themed music in the Havelock Square area will be provided by-Kettering based choir Sound Sensation and Rothwell singer Barry Hale.

Chairman of the Desborough Town Council events committee, Cllr Jim French, said: “We have a number of stalls already booked including burgers and hot dogs. Glo sticks and other Christmas gifts will be on sale.

“Father Christmas will be at the town opticians and there are fun fair rides for the children.

“Town butcher K.P Wolfenden will be providing the ever popular hog roast.”