Churches in the Harborough area set to go ahead with Christmas services - here are the details

Churches in the Market Harborough area are set to go ahead with their advertised Christmas services as the Government imposed extra Covid restrictions.

Worshippers will have to wear face coverings at all services according to the latest regulations.

And you will have to pre-book before going along to weekend masses at Our Lady of Victories Roman Catholic Church on Fairfield Road, Market Harborough.

Other churches do not require pre-booking but social distancing measures may be in place.

And three churches are planning to host additional outdoor services.

On Sunday (December 19) Kibworth Methodist Church is staging an outdoor family service called "An Innkeeper's Tale".

That will also be put on at Market Harborough Methodist Church on Christmas Eve.

Next Tuesday (December 21) there will be carols by candlelight on The Green in Little Bowden.

On Sunday all the churches will have carol services - including by candlelight - at the Baptist and Methodist churches.

Nativity services will be hosted at Harborough Baptist Church and St Hugh's on Granville Street, off Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

Traditional carol services are also planned for St Dionysius Church and at Great Bowden and Kibworth Methodist, among others.

An online carol service is planned for Christmas Eve by Harborough Congregational Church.

There will also that day be a nativity at Little Bowden (running twice) and at Great Bowden, a crib blessing service at Lubenham and a Christingle service at St Dionysius.

Late evening Communion services will be held at the Methodist Church and St Dionysius, St Nicholas Little Bowden and Great Bowden.

Most churches will be holding family-friendly services on Christmas Day morning - but not all will have services on Boxing Day, even though it is a Sunday.

Anyone planning to attend Christmas services should check locally for times and for any further information or last-minute changes.