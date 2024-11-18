Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Christmas season will officially start in Harborough this weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved Christmas Food and Drink Festival returns to The Square, starting on Friday November 22 and running across the weekend.

And this year’s Christmas light switch on event will take place on Saturday November 23, starting from 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Square’s Christmas tree – sponsored by Market Harborough Building Society – will be officially lit up at 6.30pm while popular free street entertainment is set to return with stilt walkers, LED hula-hoopers, and jugglers. And, the star of the season, Father Christmas will be arriving from the North Pole to bring smiles to little faces and live music will be played throughout the evening.

Busy scenes during the Christmas tree lights switch on in 2022. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The best dressed shop window competition will be launched alongside the reindeer trail and the popular Christmas Food and Drink Fair will be running in The Square all day from 10am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday November 22-24, serving an array of winter warmers to enjoy plus additional gift stalls.

Late Night Shopping, organised by Harbs Collective and supported by the council, is back on Thursday November 28 to really get your Christmas shopping off to a flying start. Harborough Market is just one of the many businesses opening late, with traders extending their hours so you can shop, chat, eat and drink. Throughout the festive season, the regular Artisan and Farmer’s markets will also continue on The Square.

A Harborough District Council spokesperson said: "Please note that to ensure safety for everyone attending the switch on of the lights, some roads will be closed from 4-9pm. They are the bridge on Northampton Road, St Mary’s Road at the junction of Adam and Eve Street and at the junction of High Street and Coventry Road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Peter Elliott, chairman of Harborough District Council, said: “I am really looking forward to switching on the Christmas lights alongside special guests this year. There will be lots of stalls, food, entertainment and live music and I do hope residents and visitors enjoy the illumination of the lights. I hope everyone has a wonderful time welcoming the festive season to Market Harborough.”