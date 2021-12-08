Christmas Carol and Remembrance Service returns to Great Glen Crematorium

People are being welcomed back to this year’s Christmas Carol and Remembrance Service at Great Glen Crematorium.

The special traditional event is going ahead at the London Road site at 6pm on Friday December 17.

The annual service at the crematorium’s chapel had to be streamed online last year due to Covid pandemic restrictions.

This families will either be able to turn up in person or watch the webcast.

The 60-minute service will feature a mixture of readings and popular Christmas Carols.

Bellringers and singers will be there and there will also be an address by the Archdeacon of Leicester, the Rev Richard Worsfold.

Harvey Watson, the Site Manager at Great Glen Crematorium, said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome families back into our chapel for the Christmas Carol and Remembrance Service this year.

“This event is always popular and while webcasting it last year meant that we were still able to share the seasonal service, there’s nothing quite like being here in person.

“Of course, we know that this is not always possible, which is why we’re providing both options this year,” he said.

“For those who do want to come to the chapel and be part of the service, they can.

“But not everyone is able to attend.

“Some may have health or mobility issues, or simply live too far away and not have any transport.

“So we will still be webcasting the service, too, so that everyone can join in and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas,” added Harvey.

“There will be refreshments available for attendees, who will also be able to write personalised messages on memory tags which we will supply.

“These will then be used to decorate the Christmas tree in the chapel.”

In order to help manage numbers safely, anyone who wants to attend in person is being asked to reserve their place by calling 0116 259 1101 or emailing [email protected]