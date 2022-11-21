Foxton’s Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday November 26 in the Robert Monk Hall, Middle Street, LE16 7RH between 11am and 3pm.

A touch of Christmas magic will be coming to Foxton this weekend.

Foxton’s Christmas Fair will be held on Saturday November 26 in the Robert Monk Hall, Middle Street, LE16 7RH between 11am and 3pm.

As well as stalls and food, Santa himself will be there with his elves.

Speaking on behalf of Foxton’s Christmas Fair, Eleanor Fenn said: "There will be lots of locally crafted items including mosaics, cards, silk scarves, scented candles, wax melts, handbags, Christmas decorations and sofa throws and many of our stallholders are new to this event.

"There will also be Christmas Crafts and Biscuit Decorating Sessions for Children throughout the day – donations only.

"Tea/coffee and cakes will be available plus homemade soups/roll at lunch time.