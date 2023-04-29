Rare RS500 and Cosworth Lux among blue-collar heroes going under the hammer alongside £280,000 two-owner RS200
A brace of classic Ford performance models could fetch a combined £800,000 when they go up for auction next month.
Two Sierra Cosworth RS500s plus two “regular” Sierra RS Cosworths are among the fast Fords going under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions’ Supercar Fest Sale sale on 20 May. Alongside them are an Escort RS Turbo, Escort RS Cosworth, Escort Cosworth Lux, and an ultra-rare roadgoing RS200.
Gary Dunne, sales manager at Silverstone Auctions says: "Fresh from the success of the remarkable RS500 sold by us earlier this year for £596,250, we have now consigned a number of very special Fords for our Supercar Fest Sale. We know that the demand for Fast Fords is outstripping their supply as their popularity continues to grow. It will be interesting to see in this next Sale if they’ve reached their auction peak or have more to give.”
1. 1996 Ford Escort Cosworth Lux
This incredibly rare Escort Cosworth is among those set to fetch the highest price, with a guide valuation of £150,000 to £180,000. One of the very last Cosworth Lux cars produced, it has had two owners from new and has covered just 76 miles. The car is so fresh it has never even had number plate mounting holes drilled into the front bumper.
2. 1996 Ford Escort Cosworth Lux
The Lux was a higher-spec version of the Escort Cosworth, with leather seats, air conditioning and electric windows. But beneath the more luxurious surface, it used the same 227bhp turbocharged engine and the same rally-derived all-wheel-drive chassis as other Escort Cosworths.
3. 1987 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth
This 1987 Sierra RS500 Cosworth is another to file in the super-rare column. Number 468 of just 500 examples of the specially tuned “evo” models, it’s finished in the unusual Moonstone colour, just one of 52 in that shade. The RS Cosworth was a homologation model built to facilitate Ford’s rally campaign and the the RS500 was further tuned by specialists Tickford, who upgraded the power, brakes and bodywork.
4. 1987 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth
While RS500 models were already upgraded from the standard Sierra RS Cosworth, this particular example has been tweaked further by successive owners. In the early 2000s it was tuned to 420bhp before subsequently undergoing more work to bring power to around 500bhp. On the surface, however, the body and interior remain standard. Expect it to go for up to £100,000.