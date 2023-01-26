Volvo is recalling more than 100,000 cars over a potential problem with their emergency braking system.

The Swedish car maker has issued a global recall for its entire line-up of 2023 model year cars after identifying a potential software issue affecting its autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system.

A total of 106,691 vehicles worldwide are affected, including 10,197 vehicles in the UK. The recall affects every current model in the Volvo range, including the C40, XC40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90.

Volvo said the issue lay in software within a braking control module and could mean that in “rare cases” a car’s AEB might fail to activate when needed.

The AEB system uses front-facing sensors to detect a potential collision and can slam on the car’s brakes if the driver fails to do so. Volvo pointed out that the fault only affects the automated braking system and “braking capability remains via the brake pedal”.

In a statement the car maker said: “Volvo Cars has issued a recall on 106,691 cars across a number of markets globally, due to a potential issue with software within the brake control module.

“In rare cases, this may result in electronic braking support functions being lost during driving, although braking capability will remain via the brake pedal. To remedy the affected vehicles, Volvo Cars will update the software relating to the brake control module.

“Safety is a top priority for Volvo Cars, and we take this issue seriously. We are launching this recall to prevent issues and inconvenience for our customers.”

