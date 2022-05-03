Rare set of WWII magazines produced at Leicestershire Prisoner of War camp will be offered for sale in Harborough

A rare set of Second World War magazines produced at a Prisoner of War camp in Leicestershire are to be offered for sale in Market Harborough on Saturday (May 7).

Five issues of The Sleeper magazine created at Staunton Harold Hall PoW base at Ashby-de-la-Zouch are to be sold at the special bookfair.

All the covers and cartoon illustrations are by Robert Jennings, a soldier who fought at the iconic battle of Dunkirk before being evacuated.

Robert had full gender reassignment surgery in the 1990s while in his 70s following his wife Edith’s death and became the celebrated artist Louise Jennings.

She died in her home city of Sheffield in December 2018 aged 99 and her paintings have been exhibited all over the country.

The wartime magazines are being offered for sale for £140 by David Maynard, a Lincolnshire bookdealer.

The bookfair takes place between 10am and 4pm at the Congregational Church on the High Street.