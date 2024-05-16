Next chapter in our history: New book on Harborough’s past is officially unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A latest book telling the story of Market Harborough has been officially unveiled.

The Market Harborough Historical Society launched its latest publication 'A History of Market Harborough. Volume 2: From 1800 to the Present Day', at a special event last night (Wednesday, May 15) at the Harborough Theatre Lounge.

This publication contains the history of the development of Market Harborough including transport, industry, changes in religion and standards of living.

A team of 14 researchers and writers teamed up over the past two years to pen the publication, which contains maps and photographs.

Launch appeal...front: editors David Gudley, Pam Aucott and David Holmes.PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The chairman of the Society, David Holmes, said: "The preparation of volume 2 has been all consuming over the last two years, and editing has taken almost a year, however we have had many long discussions, but there has been no disagreement!"

This publication is a successor to the History of Market Harborough from Early Times to the 18th century, which was the first new history of Market Harborough for almost 60 years which was published in 2022.

The book will be on sale from local bookshops, the Historical Society, and Harborough Museum, priced at £17. The Society acknowledges and thanks the local Harborough charities who have contributed costs to the publication.

A separate book launch will take place at Waterstones Bookstore, Market Harborough on May 30 at 6.30pm.

Launch....back: Cllr Barbara Johnson and chairman of Market Harborough District Council and former chairman of Leicestershire County Council Kevin Feltham. Front: editors, David Holmes, Pam Aucott and Dudley Brown.PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER