Kibworth apppeal to track down the family of a soldier killed in the First World War

Staff at Kibworth Mead Academy in Kibworth Beauchamp are keen to trace the loved ones of Gunner Frank Herbert Kirby after finding a poignant memorial plaque from his wife saluting him in a cupboard.

Believed to be a local man, Gunner Kirby, hailed as a dear husband and father, was killed in action on the Western Front in France on May 6, 1917.

The married dad, who served in the British Army’s powerful Royal Field Artillery unit, was just 26 when he made the ultimate sacrifice for king and country in the Great War.

His wife dedicated the tribute to Gunner Kirby’s “loving memory” as she personalised Laurence Binyon’s iconic poem For the Fallen to him:

“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

“Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning

“We will remember them.”

You are being asked to contact the Humanities department at Kibworth Mead Academy if you can help.