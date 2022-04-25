Harborough ex-serviceman enjoys an amazing trip down memory lane for a surprise 90th birthday present

Don back at RAF Cosford

Don Hayes was walking on cloud nine as he lapped up the fantastic surprise trip back to RAF Cosford in Shropshire for the first time in 70 years after it was set up by his daughter Nicola.

The delighted former Royal Air Force firefighter was taken on an exclusive walk around the old wartime station – opened in 1938 – by a serving squadron leader as he could hardly believe his eyes.

Don, of Billesdon, told the Harborough Mail: “It was a wonderful day – a real stroll down memory lane.

“Nicola was taking me and my wife Pamela to the RAF Museum at Cosford and we were really looking forward to that.

“But I had no idea that we’d be going back to my old base at Cosford into the bargain!

“It was a complete surprise,” said Don, who’s got three grandchildren.

“Nicola said we were going on a diversion - and then took me back to RAF Cosford.

“It was marvellous, I just loved it.

“I didn’t know many of the planes, they were too modern, and I didn’t recognise the new buildings.

“But it was just lovely to return to where I did my national service way back in 1951-52.

“I was an apprentice electrician when I got called up at 18,” said Don, who’s been married to Pamela, 87, for 66 years.

“I did about 18 months as a firefighter at RAF Cosford.

“We were paid £1 a week.

“It wasn’t a lot – and some of the lads lost their week’s wages over a game of cards on a single night!

“We had some great times together and I made a lot of good friends.

“It sent a tingle up and down my spine going back again after 70 years.

“I still remembered the Nissan huts where the WAAFs (Women’s Auxiliary Air Force staff) used to stay,” said the Leicester-born grandad.

“It was brilliant – I couldn’t have had a better 90th birthday.”

Don went to work in a bakery alongside his father for several years after being demobbed before going on to join tea giant Brooke Bond.

“I worked for Brooke Bond in the Leicester area for 18 years.

“I was a roundsman delivering supplies of tea to local shops.

“One of the most memorable things I used to do back in those days was to take the Brooke Bond chimps in my van to cut the ribbon to open up new supermarkets.

“I certainly don’t think they do that any more,” smiled Don.

“I started up a cash and carry business selling items like coffee, tea and beans.

“I then helped to convert stables into a five-bedroom house in Billesdon and I got together with a couple of mates to build over 20 houses all over this area.

“We’ve lived here in Billesdon in a smashing house I helped to build myself for over 30 years and we love it here in the village.