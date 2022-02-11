Discover more about the Leicestershire witch trials in the 1600s

Market Harborough Civic Society is hosting a talk about witches being put on trial in Leicestershire in the 1600s.

Fancy finding out a lot more about witches being put on trial in Leicestershire in the 1600s?

Then go along to a meeting of Market Harborough Civic Society on Wednesday February 23.

The group is welcoming back Dr Len Holden as he gives an intriguing new talk on ‘Witch Trials in 17th Century Leicestershire’.

The meeting will take place in the Youth Wing of the Methodist Church on Northampton Road, Market Harborough, and will start at 7.30pm.