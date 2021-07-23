Classic wartime aircraft flies over a village near Harborough to salute five young RAF airmen

Two plaques were also unveiled on the War Memorial in East Farndon in a moving ceremony to honour the heroic airmen killed in the tragedy. Photo by Bernie Fallon.

A classic wartime aircraft has flown over a village near Market Harborough to salute five young RAF airmen killed in a catastrophic crash in the Second World War.

The Douglas C47 Dakota military transport plane flew over East Farndon to pay a poignant tribute to the servicemen who lost their lives in the freak tragedy on July 13, 1944.

Two Wellington heavy bombers which had just taken off from the RAF base in Market Harborough ploughed into farmland at East Farndon after colliding in mid-air.

Two plaques were also unveiled on the War Memorial in East Farndon in a moving ceremony to honour the heroic airmen killed in the tragedy. Photo by Bernie Fallon.

Four airmen in one of the iconic bombers were killed along with a crewman in the other aircraft in the devastating accident.

Miraculously, five other servicemen on that Wellington warplane survived.