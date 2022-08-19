Can you help shed light on the Market Harborough Charity Cup - once won by Derby County and Northampton Town?
Peter Wade, the programme editor for Harborough Town, is researching this competition to be able to include details of it in the club’s programme in their Northern Premier League home fixtures.
A Harborough football enthusiast is trying to find out more about a special cup competition in the town - and hopes the Harborough Mail readers will be able to help him.
Around 1913 a charity cup competition for local football teams was created called the Market Harborough Charity Cup. It was played for nearly every season into the early 21st century.
His research has uncovered a wide variety of winners such as Derby County, Northampton Town, Market Harborough Town, Symington’s through to modern local teams such as Dainite and Harborough Imps.
The last winners Peter has been able to uncover were Desborough Town in 1995, but it seems it was played for more recently. The photograph in this article shows the winning Market Harborough Town side, with the cup in 1914.
Peter is trawling through the Harborough Mail and Harborough Advertisers in the town library but he is keen to hear from anybody with knowledge of the cup, its winners and also where the actual cup is today. He has a number of old Ffnal programmes and would love to find more and any photographs.
If you can help, contact Peter on his email, [email protected] or via Pauline Winston, the secretary at Harborough Town FC.