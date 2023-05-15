Wreath-laying service commemorates the VE Day anniversary in Harborough

Pat Middleton on behalf of the WRENS during the wreath laying on VE Day. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The community gathered in Harborough for a wreath-laying service to mark VE Day.

Members of the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association observed a two minute’s silence in the Square on Monday.

The group then laid wreaths on the war memorial to commemorate the end of World War II on May 8 1945, when Germany officially surrendered.

Standard bearers during the VE Day two minute silence on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Communities across the nation came together to celebrate the end of the European conflict while others were left bereft and in mourning.

Two minute silence during the VE Day wreath laying on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Standard bearers during the VE Day on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

VE Day wreath laying - Stewart Harrison president, Marcus Middleton RNA, Pat Middleton WRENS, RBL junior member Molly Leeder and RBL chair Barbara Johnson chairman MHRBL. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER