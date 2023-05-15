Wreath-laying service commemorates the VE Day anniversary in Harborough
A two-minute silence was observed in the Square.
The community gathered in Harborough for a wreath-laying service to mark VE Day.
Members of the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association observed a two minute’s silence in the Square on Monday.
The group then laid wreaths on the war memorial to commemorate the end of World War II on May 8 1945, when Germany officially surrendered.
Communities across the nation came together to celebrate the end of the European conflict while others were left bereft and in mourning.
