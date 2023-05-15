News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Wreath-laying service commemorates the VE Day anniversary in Harborough

A two-minute silence was observed in the Square.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 15:51 BST
Pat Middleton on behalf of the WRENS during the wreath laying on VE Day. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERPat Middleton on behalf of the WRENS during the wreath laying on VE Day. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Pat Middleton on behalf of the WRENS during the wreath laying on VE Day. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The community gathered in Harborough for a wreath-laying service to mark VE Day.

Members of the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association observed a two minute’s silence in the Square on Monday.

The group then laid wreaths on the war memorial to commemorate the end of World War II on May 8 1945, when Germany officially surrendered.

Standard bearers during the VE Day two minute silence on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERStandard bearers during the VE Day two minute silence on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Standard bearers during the VE Day two minute silence on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Most Popular

Communities across the nation came together to celebrate the end of the European conflict while others were left bereft and in mourning.

Two minute silence during the VE Day wreath laying on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERTwo minute silence during the VE Day wreath laying on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Two minute silence during the VE Day wreath laying on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Standard bearers during the VE Day on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERStandard bearers during the VE Day on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Standard bearers during the VE Day on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
VE Day wreath laying - Stewart Harrison president, Marcus Middleton RNA, Pat Middleton WRENS, RBL junior member Molly Leeder and RBL chair Barbara Johnson chairman MHRBL. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERVE Day wreath laying - Stewart Harrison president, Marcus Middleton RNA, Pat Middleton WRENS, RBL junior member Molly Leeder and RBL chair Barbara Johnson chairman MHRBL. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
VE Day wreath laying - Stewart Harrison president, Marcus Middleton RNA, Pat Middleton WRENS, RBL junior member Molly Leeder and RBL chair Barbara Johnson chairman MHRBL. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Standard bearers lower their flags during the VE Day two minute silence on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERStandard bearers lower their flags during the VE Day two minute silence on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Standard bearers lower their flags during the VE Day two minute silence on the Square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Related topics:HarboroughRoyal British LegionGermany