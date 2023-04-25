News you can trust since 1854
U3A members step up their moves as the Braybrooke Morris Dancers jig into Harborough

The Morris group was invited to St Hugh’s Church to deliver the workshop.

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST
The University of the Third age (U3A) stepped up their dance moves at a workshop held by Braybrooke Morris Dancers in Harborough.

The Morris group, which began life in 1989, was invited to St Hugh’s Church by the university’s Kevin Millard to deliver the workshop.

The university members learned two dances which used traditional props including handkerchiefs and sticks.

Group leader Angela Panter described the event: “Much hilarity ensued for us all! What could be a better way to spend a morning - dancing to keep fit, laughter to make you feel good, both excellent for your mental wellbeing. And who could resist coffee and cake provided by Kevin? Everyone had a great morning.”

The Braybrooke Morris dancers are always on the lookout for new members to join its dances across the district throughout summer before practice resumes in October.

Search Braybrooke Morris Dancers on Facebook for information and updates.

