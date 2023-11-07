Two poppy 'waterfalls' near Harborough pay tribute to people and animals lost in conflict

Crafters have also added images of animals to the installations in Great Glen

From left, Sue Rees, Lindsay Gibson, minister Ben Williams, Anne King and Paul King outside St Cuthbert's Church in Great Glen. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Residents in Great Glen have paid tribute to animals who lost their lives in conflict.

The Crafters of Great Glen have created two ‘poppy waterfalls’ with both purple and red flowers to represent both people and animals.

They have also added images of animals to the installations on St Cuthbert’s Church.

The installation includes a horses head and three doves. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Group member Anne King said: “This year, our theme for the poppy waterfall is the animals that took part in any conflicts. We split last year's waterfall into two and made the second half mainly in purple poppies to represent the animals, also making a horse's head, a dog’s head and three doves, which were also secured to the mesh.

“These were made out of cardboard, then painted and varnished. The horse’s head was then covered with poppies, as were the dogs eyes and the doves were covered in white wool to represent feathers. They were then all sprayed with hairspray to try to make them all as waterproof as possible!”

St Cuthbert’s Primary School also contributed red poppies made from plastic bottles, mounted on sticks, while Leicester Grammar School and its junior counterpart made purple poppies from plastic and wood, also on sticks. The poppies are lining the paths up to and around the church.

And Crafters member Lynn Francis has covered a stone dog with purple poppies, which rests on top of the font inside the church.