Centre, Bob Morris chairman of Gilmorton History Group during the Gilmorton Chandler Church of England school assembly. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A time capsule which will remain sealed until 2050 has been placed in the tower of All Saints’ Church.

Gilmorton History Group created the capsule to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The sealed metal box – which is a refurbished ammunition box - includes information about the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth’s death and funeral and photographs of villagers.

There was also a signed card from the late Queen and a letter from one of her ladies in waiting congratulating the group for creating a time capsule.

Local clubs and other groups including scouts, beavers, the WI, parish council and the church also contributed items to the capsule, along with pupils from each class at Gilmorton Primary School. An assembly was held at the school when the time capsule was sealed.

History group spokesman Bob Morris said: “We will also be mounting a brass plaque on the interior wall of our church to remind future generations of the presence of the time capsule and to open it in 2050.

“A school pupil from Gilmorton Primary School locked the box at the closing ceremony and it is anticipated a current child from the school who is living locally will as an adult perform the honour of opening the box sometime in 2050.”

The history group was established in 2015 and now has some 100 members who share local topics and memories of residents. They also record interviews and events to preserve history for future generations.