South Kilworth garden opens to the public as part of National Garden Scheme
Refreshments will be available.
By Laura Kearns
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:50 pm
A garden in South Kilworth will be open to the public on Saturday September 10 as part of the National Garden Scheme.
Oak Tree House on North Road is a country garden with formal design, modern sculptures, herb borders, pond, greenhouse and a dramatic arched pergola.
Between 11am and 4pm it will be open for viewings with homemade refreshments available.
Tickets cost £5. Click here to book in advance or pay in cash on the day.