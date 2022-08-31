Rare pottery is set to attract international attention when it goes under the hammer in Harborough

The 'twiffler' vase

Rare pottery is set to attract international attention when they go under the hammer in Market Harborough.

They are part of 16 items in a private collection of Pilkington's Royal Lancastrian Pottery which also include a miniature vase and a 4ft wide plaster tile featuring St George and the Dragon.

The lots are set to be auctioned on Tuesday September 6 at 11am in the Fine Arts and Antiques auction at Gildings Auctioneers.

Edwardian tile

Items are from the collection of Abraham Lomax - the chemist at Pilkington's during its 1904-1908 heyday, when some of the most influential designers and artists in the firm’s history were producing some of its most acclaimed pieces.

The film was established in 1892 in Clifton, near Salford in Greater Manchester, and rapidly became a leading producer of ceramic tiles before expanding into decorative vases, bowls and other pottery wares it became known for – with its much-coveted Royal Lancastrian series.

The tile was produced after the design was originally used on a large St George and the Dragon vase, showcased in the 1908 Franco-British Exhibition.

The vase became part of the prestigious Anthony J. Cross ceramics collection before selling at a recent auction for £75,000.

But even in 1908, it stood out to those involved as an extraordinary piece of work – as Abraham Lomax noted in the book he wrote about Pilkington's “more use should be made of this masterpiece of art and craftmanship than just decoration of two vases".

The firm made six plaster casts in slab form which were presented to factory owners David and Joseph Burton, its designers William Mycock and Gordon Forsyth, and another Pilkington's artist, John Chambers. The final slab was given to Abraham Lomax.

The original cast remained at the factory in Clifton until 1972, when it is believed to have been broken up.

Gildings’ director and fine art specialist Will Gilding said: “We’re delighted to offer this panel and other pieces from the Lomax family collection at our upcoming Fine Art and Antiques auction.

“Given the scarcity of this remarkable panel, we expect it to attract international attention. The pre-sale estimate is £5,000-£8,000, however, the value is difficult to determine without any precedents.

“A huge factor in Pilkington's reputation for excellence is its adventurous glazes, such as vermilion orange and a range of lustre glazes. As the chemist between 1896 and 1911, Abraham Lomax would undoubtedly have been in charge of glaze development during the instrumental period between 1904 and 1908, so the panel and the other items in the auction from his personal collection have a very special provenance indeed.”

The auction also features a rare hand-thrown vase just 1cm in height – known to Pilkington's enthusiasts as a ‘twiffler’.

Mr Gilding added: “Smaller than some doll’s house accessories, these whimsical miniatures were thrown by the renowned potter Edward T Radford to experiment with new shapes and are also believed to have been presented to guests of the factory.

“So, despite its diminutive size, this vase is likely to make at least £100 in its own right.”