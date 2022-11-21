More than 500 vintage watches amassed by local collector to go under the hammer in Harborough

American 18k gold hunter watch

A huge collection of vintage watches by a local owner are set to go under the hammer.

The collection of some 500 timepieces was amassed by Kettering-based enthusiast Ronald J Pace over his lifetime.

The watches, clocks and parts date from the late 1700s to the 1990s with brands including Omega, Longines, Rolex and Tudor.

WW1 Trench Watch

But it is set to be auctioned on Tuesday November 29 by Harborough-based Gildings Auctioneers.

Director Mark Gilding said: “We’re delighted to offer this remarkable collection of watches and clocks. Although Ronald Pace dabbled in trading and repair work, he was first and foremost a collector with a great eye for interesting pieces. So, this auction represents a real treasure trove of horological history.”

Among the lots is an American 18 carat gold hunter cased pocket watch, signed by American Watch Co. It is expected to attract bids of between £1,200 and £1,800 on the day.

There are also pieces of railway timekeeping, like a Great Northern Railway nickel cased guards pocket watch which is estimated between £300 and £500.

The auction also includes many ‘trench watches.’ Wristwatches were not widely worn by men until the First World War when they replaced impractical pocket watches and were often given as gifts symbolising courage. One highlight is a WW1 trench watch with Swiss silver case and black strap by Birch & Gaydon, London, which is expected to reach around £300.

Mr Gilding added: “This fine selection of watches spanning two centuries is sure to appeal to horological, railway and military enthusiasts as well as fans of all things vintage.

“There is also ample opportunity to acquire faces, dials and movements from Omega and other brands. We also anticipate great interest in lots such as a Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Quartz wristwatch, which despite not being in working order is estimated at £100 - £150, and an Omega Seamaster 300 which is lacking its bezel. But such is the appeal of these early 1960s watches, it’s estimated at £800 - £1200.”