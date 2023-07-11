News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Inaugural South Leicestershire Veterans' Fair in Broughton Astley hailed a success

More than 100 local veterans attended
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST
MP Alberto Costa speaks at the Veterans Fair.MP Alberto Costa speaks at the Veterans Fair.
MP Alberto Costa speaks at the Veterans Fair.

The first ever South Leicestershire Veterans Fair has been hailed a success.

More than 100 local veterans attended the event at Broughton Astley Village Hall on July 7.

During the day, veterans found out more about the support available to them from local and national armed forces groups.

Organisations including Help For Heroes, The Royal British Legion, the Veterans Wellbeing Hub, British Forces Resettlement Services, Job Centre Plus and representatives from Blaby and Harborough District Councils were among those to attend.

Most Popular

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said: “It was honour to host the fair and have so many fantastic veterans’ charities and organisations talk about their wonderful work and services they provide to men and women of our armed forces.

“I am pleased so many local veterans took advantage of the opportunity to hear more about the support available to them, and I very much look forward to hopefully repeating the event next year.”

Related topics:The Royal British Legion