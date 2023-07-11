Inaugural South Leicestershire Veterans' Fair in Broughton Astley hailed a success

MP Alberto Costa speaks at the Veterans Fair.

The first ever South Leicestershire Veterans Fair has been hailed a success.

More than 100 local veterans attended the event at Broughton Astley Village Hall on July 7.

During the day, veterans found out more about the support available to them from local and national armed forces groups.

Organisations including Help For Heroes, The Royal British Legion, the Veterans Wellbeing Hub, British Forces Resettlement Services, Job Centre Plus and representatives from Blaby and Harborough District Councils were among those to attend.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said: “It was honour to host the fair and have so many fantastic veterans’ charities and organisations talk about their wonderful work and services they provide to men and women of our armed forces.