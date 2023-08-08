In pictures: Thousands march to Showground for WWII military spectacular Operation Market Harborough

Bag a bargain...Tommy Cook with Sharon Harris PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The inaugural event Operation Market Harborough went off with a bang at the weekend.

Thousands marched to the showground for the two-day festival, formerly known as Harborough at War, which first powered into town in 2019.

The popular WWII event brought together past and present, with a mix of education, history and entertainment – from vintage music and dance performances to battle re-enactments and military and vehicle displays.

Singer Anne-Marie Marlow with some of the original cast of 'Allo Allo' Kim Hartman as Private Helga Geerhart, Guy Siner as Hubert Gruber and Richard Gibson as Herr Otto Flick. PICTURE: ANNE-MARIE MARLOW

There were even freshly dug trenches for old and young to get a feel for life on the front line.

And not least, the cast of an iconic WWII sitcom popped in to say ‘Allo ‘Allo! Kim Hartman (Private Helga Geerhart) Guy Siner (Hubert Gruber) and Richard Gibson (Herr Otto Flick) joined in the wartime festivities.

To top it off, organisers, performers and spectators were treated to a rare bit of sunshine on Sunday.

And, during the closing ceremony, war veteran charity The Royal British Legion sounded The Last Post.

Rides in armoured vehicles. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Show director Mick Crook said: “Despite the poor weather on Saturday, we had a fantastic weekend.

“Visitor numbers were affected by the rain on Saturday, but Sunday saw a fantastic turnout. We saw around 3,000 people, over the course of the weekend.

We will start planning for next year, as soon as we have recovered from this one.”

He added an announcement would be made at the end of this month regarding next year’s event in 2024.