In pictures: Renovation work to The Symington Building in Harborough is under way

Harborough District Council is leading a programme of works to the historic Grade II listed building.

The renovations, which will take until March 2026 to complete, include upgrading the building's external masonry, roof and the windows to the front of the building and the tower.

Cllr Phil Knowles, leader of Harborough District Council, said: “The Symington Building is one of our district’s iconic community assets and an important part of our shared history that we must not lose.

“Historic buildings need to be maintained and that is why we made budget provision earlier in the year for the upkeep of this landmark building. As the current custodians of The Symington Building, we are investing now to preserve it for future generations.”

The Symington Building is a former Victorian corset factory that is now the council’s headquarters and also home to Harborough Museum, Harborough Library, Job Centre Plus, Citizens Advice, NFU Mutual, Gallones, and Insomnia Coffee Shop.

Although the front of the building is currently cloaked in scaffolding to enable the renovation works, it remains open to the public as normal.

Anyone intending to visit one of the organisations located in the building may wish to check opening times in advance.

As well as the renovation work at The Symington Building, budget provision was also provided earlier this year for essential works at the Market Hall in Market Harborough. This includes a roof upgrade that is currently under way and modernisation of the lift inside the market which is planned for early 2026.

1 . Renovation work to The Symington Building in Market Harborough The renovations, which will take until March 2026 to complete, include upgrading the building's external masonry, roof and the windows to the front of the building and the tower. Photo: Harborough District Council Photo Sales

2 . Renovation work to The Symington Building in Market Harborough The renovations, which will take until March 2026 to complete, include upgrading the building's external masonry, roof and the windows to the front of the building and the tower. Photo: Harborough District Council Photo Sales

3 . Renovation work to The Symington Building in Market Harborough The renovations, which will take until March 2026 to complete, include upgrading the building's external masonry, roof and the windows to the front of the building and the tower. Photo: Harborough District Council Photo Sales