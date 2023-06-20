Fearsome warriors gathered near Market Harborough at the weekend to bring Dark Age history to life!Hundreds of warriors and crafts people showcased their fighting skills, bringing a market atmosphere to East Carlton Country Park with a weekend of battles, trades and living history displays at the brand new annual festival, Gathering of Kings.Hosted by the team behind the non-profit educational organisation, Raven's Croft Events, the festival is the first step in the mission to recreate an authentic Viking long house in Northamptonshire, using fundraising grants and donations to offer an educational environment open to everyone.Raven's Croft co-founder, Adrian Brown, said the festival was a ‘unique opportunity’ to lay the foundations for an exciting new educational experience.The event featured over 25 Viking Age reenactment groups, with traders from across the UK and Ireland offering visitors the chance to get their hands on everything from delicious mead to handcrafted items.The warriors also had the opportunity to fight it out in competitive battles, with the last warrior standing, Graham Sargeant from nomadic Viking reenactors the Wattlyn Wolves, crowned ruler!