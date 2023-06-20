News you can trust since 1854
In pictures: Fearsome warriors gather to bring Dark Age history to life near Market Harborough

Brand new festival ‘Gathering of Kings’ took place at the weekend
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
Enemy down! Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.Enemy down! Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Fearsome warriors gathered near Market Harborough at the weekend to bring Dark Age history to life!Hundreds of warriors and crafts people showcased their fighting skills, bringing a market atmosphere to East Carlton Country Park with a weekend of battles, trades and living history displays at the brand new annual festival, Gathering of Kings.Hosted by the team behind the non-profit educational organisation, Raven's Croft Events, the festival is the first step in the mission to recreate an authentic Viking long house in Northamptonshire, using fundraising grants and donations to offer an educational environment open to everyone.Raven's Croft co-founder, Adrian Brown, said the festival was a ‘unique opportunity’ to lay the foundations for an exciting new educational experience.The event featured over 25 Viking Age reenactment groups, with traders from across the UK and Ireland offering visitors the chance to get their hands on everything from delicious mead to handcrafted items.The warriors also had the opportunity to fight it out in competitive battles, with the last warrior standing, Graham Sargeant from nomadic Viking reenactors the Wattlyn Wolves, crowned ruler!

A group spokesperson said: “We said we were coming for the crown and we did!

“Absolutely amazing event, truly a great atmosphere and show! We can't wait for the next one!”

The victor is crowned. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film ProductionThe victor is crowned. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production
Suzie McIntosh, leader of reenactment group, Jotunn's Wrath, said: "We were really excited to be part of this event in its first year, hundreds of reenactors and traders coming together to bring such an exciting period of history to life!”

Let the battles commence! Photo by David Sinclair from Corporate-Motion Film Production.Let the battles commence! Photo by David Sinclair from Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Graham Sargeant from nomadic Viking reenactors the Wattlyn Wolves is crowned ruler! Photo by David Sinclair from Corporate-Motion Film Production.Graham Sargeant from nomadic Viking reenactors the Wattlyn Wolves is crowned ruler! Photo by David Sinclair from Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Preparing to battle! Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film ProductionPreparing to battle! Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production
Defending their turf. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.Defending their turf. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Fearless youngsters take on the warriors! Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.Fearless youngsters take on the warriors! Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Things get heated. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.Things get heated. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Tense scenes as spectators look on. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.Tense scenes as spectators look on. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.
Victory on the battlefield. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.Victory on the battlefield. Photo by David Sinclair - Corporate-Motion Film Production.
