In Bloom volunteers hope to come up roses in regional competition as judges visit Harborough
Green fingers were crossed as In Bloom judges cast their expert eyes on gardening volunteers’ handywork yesterday (Tuesday) in Harborough.
Elizabeth Fairfield, Nicholas Litherland and judge Richard Stephen, toured the Bloom areas around town as part of the regional East Midlands In Bloom competition.
Chair Barbara Tallis of Market Harborough in Bloom joined them along with some of the volunteers who had spent the previous days painting, digging and cleaning for the big day.
Although the team are no strangers to scooping a gold, they were crowned the overall winner in the regional competition last year for the first time in several years.
The 2023 results will be announced in September.
