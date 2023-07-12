News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

In Bloom volunteers hope to come up roses in regional competition as judges visit Harborough

Volunteers spent the previous days hard at work
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Judges, Elizabeth Fairfield, Nicholas Litherland, Barbara Tallis of Market Harborough in Bloom and judge Richard Stephen. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERJudges, Elizabeth Fairfield, Nicholas Litherland, Barbara Tallis of Market Harborough in Bloom and judge Richard Stephen. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Judges, Elizabeth Fairfield, Nicholas Litherland, Barbara Tallis of Market Harborough in Bloom and judge Richard Stephen. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Green fingers were crossed as In Bloom judges cast their expert eyes on gardening volunteers’ handywork yesterday (Tuesday) in Harborough.

Elizabeth Fairfield, Nicholas Litherland and judge Richard Stephen, toured the Bloom areas around town as part of the regional East Midlands In Bloom competition.

Chair Barbara Tallis of Market Harborough in Bloom joined them along with some of the volunteers who had spent the previous days painting, digging and cleaning for the big day.

East Midlands in Bloom judges have a tour around Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTEREast Midlands in Bloom judges have a tour around Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
East Midlands in Bloom judges have a tour around Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Most Popular

Although the team are no strangers to scooping a gold, they were crowned the overall winner in the regional competition last year for the first time in several years.

The 2023 results will be announced in September.

Follow Market Harborough In Bloom on Facebook for updates.

The In Bloom judges admire the handywork of volunteers and staff in Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERThe In Bloom judges admire the handywork of volunteers and staff in Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
The In Bloom judges admire the handywork of volunteers and staff in Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
The judges explore the many floral displays. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERThe judges explore the many floral displays. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
The judges explore the many floral displays. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
East Midlands in Bloom judges in Welland Park with staff and volunteers. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTEREast Midlands in Bloom judges in Welland Park with staff and volunteers. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
East Midlands in Bloom judges in Welland Park with staff and volunteers. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Related topics:Market HarboroughFacebook