Important guest to help mark the 150th anniversary of a historic Harborough district church

Dr Michael Nazir-Ali will visit St Mary’s Church in Husbands Bosworth.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:41 BST
St Mary's Church in Husbands Bosworth.St Mary's Church in Husbands Bosworth.
St Mary's Church in Husbands Bosworth.

A former bishop and member of the House of Lords is helping to mark the 150th anniversary of a historic church in Harborough district.

Monsignor Michael Nazir-Ali will be visiting St Mary’s Church in Husbands Bosworth, on May 14, as part of a series of events to mark the milestone anniversary.

Dr Nazir-Ali was the Church of England Bishop of Rochester and a leading Evangelical until he made the decision to become a Catholic in 2021.

Originally from Southwest Asia, he was the first Diocesan Bishop in the Church of England born abroad, and from 1999, was a member of the House of Lords.

The former bishop, who is now a Priest of the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham – a place of holy significance to Catholics, will be hosting a Q&A session following a Mass service at the church.

The session will also include a lunch costing £13.

Email [email protected] to book.

