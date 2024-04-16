Historic Kibworth Mill set to welcome the public as part of national effort to preserve milling heritage

Kibworth Harcourt Post Mill. Image: Rachel Stoplar

Leicestershire’s last surviving mill in Kibworth is opening its doors to visitors in a bid to preserve the UK’s milling heritage.

Kibworth Harcourt Post Mill is welcoming the public on National Mills Weekend on Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12.

The weekend is organised by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) and will see over 100 wind and watermills opening up to celebrate their national heritage as many mills come under threat of being sold off.

The mill in Kibworth, whose oldest parts date back to the 1600s, will be open for free pre-booked guided tours where visitors can view graffiti dating from the 1700s as well as burn and witch marks to ward off evil spirits.

The mill was removed from the Heritage at Risk Register in 2022 after a year-long repair project, and is now operational for the first time since the 1930s.