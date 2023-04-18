Harborough residents invited to toast the new king over a Coronation cuppa

News you can trust since 1854
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST
All are welcome to celebrate the King's Coronation with Bower House.All are welcome to celebrate the King's Coronation with Bower House.
All are welcome to celebrate the King's Coronation with Bower House.

Harborough residents are invited to toast the new king over a brew or two at a Coronation Coffee Morning.

Bower House Counselling Service is hosting the event on Saturday May 13, 9.30am to 12noon, at Harborough Theatre.

Guests can enjoy a cuppa and a cake or a bacon roll as they browse stalls set up on the day.

The self-referral service provides a safe space for residents in crisis, suffering from grief, abuse, isolation or feeling overwhelmed by life, to receive therapy.

Funds from the coffee morning will support the service, which costs around £51,000 to run annually, and which is funded by donations, grants and fundraising events.

While the therapy sessions are free, service-users are encouraged to make a £10 donation, or more, where possible.

Anyone living in Market Harborough, or within a 10-mile radius, in need of support can call 01858 469257 to access the service.

